Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) used a portion of his time during Tuesday’s public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee to remind the American people that Democrats have been hellbent on impeaching President Trump since the day he took office and slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for calling the duly elected president an “impostor.”

Jordan used a portion of his time to demonstrate the Democrats’ continued efforts to oust Trump and specifically blasted Pelosi for describing Trump as an “impostor” during her appearance on Face the Nation over the weekend.

“What the president, and perhaps some at the White House have to know, that the words of the president weigh a ton. They are very significant, and he should not frivolously throw out insults, but that’s what he does,” Pelosi said, attributing Trump’s words to “his own insecurity as an impostor.”

“I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head,” she added. “And so, he has to diminish everyone else.”

“Sunday, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives called the President of the United States an impostor. The Speaker of the House called the president an impostor,” Jordan stressed.

“Sixty-three million people voted for the guy who won an Electoral College landslide – the speaker calls an impostor. That’s what’s happened to our country, to this Congress,” Jordan continued. “The speaker’s statement says it all.”

He continued, noting that Democrats “have never accepted the will of the American people” and “don’t trust the American people” who “wanted to send someone to this town who was willing to shake it up a bit.”

“They don’t trust that. And they have tried to do everything they can to undo what the American people decided on November 8, 2016,” he continued.

“They’ve been out to get the president since the day he was elected,” he added, noting that five Democrat members of the House Intelligence Committee “voted to move forward with impeachment before the phone call ever happened.”

He stated:

The whistleblower’s lawyer, the whistleblower’s legal team said this, January 30, 2017. The president has been in office about a week. ‘Coup has started. First of many steps.’ Next sentence. ‘Impeachment will follow ultimately.’ I guess we’re in the final step. It started 3 and a half years ago. Congresswoman Tlaib starts this Congress, first day of Congress said impeach the president. Representative Green said if we don’t impeach him, the president’s going to win reelection. We got to do it. Most importantly, most importantly, five Democrat members of this committee voted to move forward with impeachment before the phone call ever happened. The truth is, the attacks actually started before– before the inauguration, even before the election. The ranking member talked about this. His opening statement, July 2016. FBI opens an investigation into so-called Trump-Russia coordination, collusion which was never there.

The fact that five members of the committee voted to move forward with impeachment, even prior to the July 25 phone call, is a point Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) highlighted last week.

“Instead, the Democrats have convened us once again to advance their operation to topple a duly elected president. I’ll note that five—five—Democrats on this committee had already voted to impeach this president before the Trump-Zelensky phone call occurred,” Nunes stated last week.

“In fact, Democrats have been vowing to oust President Trump since the day he was elected. So Americans can rightly suspect that his phone call with President Zelensky was used as an excuse for the Democrats to fulfill their Watergate fantasies,” he added.