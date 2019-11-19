Former national security advisor John Bolton has returned to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) as a senior advisor, the advocacy group announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Bolton had served on the advisory board for UANI until 2018, when he joined President Donald Trump’s administration.

UANI chairman Joe Lieberman, a former senator and vice presidential candidate, welcomed back Bolton, who left the White House in September.

“As the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA formally unwinds through its sunset provisions, it will be critical to have Ambassador Bolton’s expertise leading the policy discussion,” Lieberman said. “The world has to rise to the challenge of confronting Iran’s behavior and with the ambassador’s help, UANI will continue to be a leading source of ideas and a strong global advocate for policies that reduce the regime’s threat for years to come.”

Declaring that “Iran poses one of the most serious and sustained threats to America and her allies,” Bolton said he was eager to return to UANI, as “it’s an honor to be associated once again with great leaders from the U.S. and around the world in one common mission.”

Bolton’s name has been mentioned several times during the impeachment proceedings against Trump, but he refused to voluntarily testify to the House Intelligence Committee, The Hill reported.

Bolton said he would only testify if he was issued a subpoena, but the committee has yet to do so.