John Stamos shared a sweet tribute to his “Fuller House” cast members and Lori Loughlin to mark the end “of an era” following the series final taping.

“The end of an era … again,” the 56-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday, along with a series of ten photos showing all the behind-the-scenes fun on the show.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse,” he added. “When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House reboot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Stamos continued, “Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it.”(RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The “Full House” star went on to thank fans for “keeping the franchise alive” and noted that it didn’t matter whether they had joined the series during the time of the 90s sitcom, “Full House,” or the new reboot.

“I can’t thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you,” the “ER” star wrote. “Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It’s been a laugh and a tear – I am grateful to the fans FOREVER! Love and mercy, John.”

Included in the tribute were pictures of Loughlin, who was let go from the reboot following reports of her alleged involvement in the college admission scandal, Operation Varsity Blues.

As previously reported, the “When Calls The Heart” star and her husband fashion designer Giannulli Mossimo have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges along with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

The pair allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits. If found guilty they face a maximum of 45 years behind bars for the alleged crime.