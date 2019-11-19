Kentucky got another major scare Monday night when they barely beat Utah Valley 82-74.

After already losing to Evansville earlier in the season, the Wildcats followed up that pathetic performance by squeaking one out against the Wolverines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If fans of the team weren’t already panicking after the Evansville game, they damn sure should be now.

[embedded content]

What the hell is going on with Coach Calipari and the Wildcats? There’s no reason for a team like Utah Valley to be within 40 points of them.

Winning by single digits? Yeah, that’s simply not acceptable. Fans, boosters and everybody tied to the program should be upset.

If they’re not upset, then they’re just not paying attention. This is Kentucky we’re talking about. This is one of the most prestigious programs in the game, and they’re out here struggling against the likes of Utah Valley.

Again, teams like UK should be blowing out small programs. The games shouldn’t even be close. The backups on Kentucky should be able to run squads like Utah Valley off the floor.

The starts should be shredding them. Yet, Coach Cal’s guys are clearly atrocious right now. His teams are known for their slow starts, but this is on another level.

This is a reason to panic.

We’ll see if Coach Cal can get this ship turned around, but things aren’t off to a hot start at all.