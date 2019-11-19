Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed ABC News for burying a report about now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

McCarthy told “Fox & Friends” he has “questions for ABC” for killing the story about Epstein, saying the network could have saved lives from human trafficking.

“We’re talking about human trafficking — modern-day slavery with young men and women. And we had Epstein, a very powerful man, who had already pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served time where he was so powerful that ABC may have stopped a story three years prior? How many minors would we have helped prior?” asked McCarthy.

“[W]e’re learning that ABC stopped a story that could have come out even earlier that may have done something to save some children’s lives,” he added. “Who’s the voice for them? So, I sent a letter to ABC, and I expect to get some answers. It’s a question about them. Because what I found from ABC, they are doing more to find out who the leaker is to find out if they were wrong than somebody influenced them that the story didn’t run sooner.”

McCarthy later said ABC has the “moral authority” to answer what outside authority stopped them from running the story about Epstein.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent