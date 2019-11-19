The House Intelligence Committee will hear from four witnesses on Tuesday as the impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump’s NY tax returns Trump’s doctor issues letter addressing ‘speculation’ about visit to Walter Reed MORE stretches into a second week.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE, a Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council (NSC), and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, will appear during a morning session, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHillicon Valley: Commerce extends Huawei waiver | Senate Dems unveil privacy bill priorities | House funding measure extends surveillance program | Trump to tour Apple factory | GOP bill would restrict US data going to China Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage Adam Schiff is just blowing smoke with ‘witness intimidation’ bluster MORE (D-Calif) and ranking member Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony White House official sues Politico for story about his role in Trump’s Ukraine dealings Conway and Haley get into heated feud: ‘You’ll say anything to get the vice-presidential nomination’ MORE (R-Calif.).

In the afternoon, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerImpeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Public impeachment hearings enter second week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Trump floats testifying in impeachment hearing MORE and Tim Morrison, an outgoing top Russia expert on the NSC, will answer lawmakers’ questions. Vindman, Morrison and Williams are among the officials who listened in on the July 25 phone call in which Trump allegedly pressed Ukraine’s leader to open two politically motivated investigations, including one into 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE and his son.

Williams declines to answer questions about Pence call, citing guidance from VP’s office

9:50 a.m.

Williams declined to answer a question about a Sept. 18 call between Vice President Pence and the Ukrainian president, citing guidance from the vice president’s office that the call is classified.

Schiff asked Williams at the outset of his questioning whether there was anything relevant on that call to the impeachment inquiry. Williams’s lawyer interjected to note that Pence’s office “has taken the position” that the call is classified.

“Given the position of the vice president’s office on classification, I’ve advised Ms. Williams not answer further questions about that call in an unclassified setting,” the attorney said.

Williams referenced her closed-door testimony and said she’d be willing to answer further questions about the call in a classified setting.

Vindman denounces attacks on impeachment witnesses

9:45 a.m.

Vindman described attacks on him and other witnesses as “reprehensible” and “cowardly,” recognizing career officials for their courage in coming forward to raise concerns about the Trump administration’s policies toward Ukraine.

“I never thought I would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee and the American public about my actions,” Vindman, who wore his uniform for the hearing, said.

Vindman and other career officials who have testified privately or publicly have withstood criticisms from the president’s Republican allies and even Trump himself, who last month called Vindman, a career official working on the White House’s National Security Council, a “Never Trumper.”

“I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible. It is natural to disagree and engage in spirited debate, this has been our custom since the time of our Founding Fathers, but we are better than callow and cowardly attacks,” Vindman said during his opening statement, without mentioning Trump or any specific attacks.

“The uniform I wear today is that of the United States Army. The members of our all-volunteer force are made up of a patchwork of people from all ethnicities, religions and socio-economic backgrounds who come together under a common oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America,” Vindman continued. “We do not serve any particular political party, we serve the nation.”

Vindman addresses his dad during opening statement: ‘I will be fine for telling the truth’

9:40 a.m.

Vindman in his opening remarks thanked his father for leaving the Soviet Union 40 years ago to give him and his brothers the opportunity to live in a country “free of fear” over their safety.

“Dad, I am sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected professionals, proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come her to the United States of America in search for a better life for our family,” he said.

“Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Vindman said his reporting of the president’s actions through proper channels “would not be tolerated” in other countries.

Testimony involving the president would “surely cost me my life” in Russia, he added.

Vindman said his dad’s “courageous decision” to leave the Soviet Union inspired gratitude and a sense of duty in him and his brothers.

Williams says Pence assured Ukraine of ‘unwavering support’

9:35 a.m.

Williams testified in a three-page opening statement that Vice President Pence pledged “unwavering support” from the U.S. for Ukraine during a Sept. 1 meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

The meeting between Pence and Zelensky was one of a few key events Williams touched on during her brief opening statement, which offered some distance between Pence and the heart of the Ukraine controversy.

The career government official said she found Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president to be “unusual” but that she did not discuss the call with Pence. The call — and the investigations Trump wanted — did not come up during Pence’s Sept. 1 meeting with the Ukrainian president either, Williams said.

She added that she never learned the reason for a Trump administration hold on security aid for Ukraine, nor why it was eventually released.

Williams joined the State Department in 2006. She is detailed to Pence’s office as a national security adviser on Eurasia affairs, a role she called the “greatest honor of my life.”

Vindmand and Williams sworn in

9:30 a.m.

Vindman and Williams, two career civil servants, stood to take the oath to tell the whole truth as they testify about Trump’s contacts with Ukraine.

Vindman and Williams are sworn in. pic.twitter.com/TmZGBfb09D — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 19, 2019

Nunes encourages viewers to read John Solomon articles in opening remarks

9:24 a.m.

Nunes encouraged impeachment inquiry viewers to read articles written by John Solomon, a former employee of The Hill, in regards to Ukraine, with the ranking member lashing out at the media as a whole.

Nunes criticized the decision by The Hill’s management on Monday to review and update opinion pieces referenced during the impeachment inquiry, with Nunes saying that “Solomon’s reporting on Burisma, Hunter Biden, and Ukraine election meddling has become inconvenient for the Democratic narrative, so the media is furiously smearing and libeling Solomon.”

Nunes described Solomon as a “veteran investigative journalist” and also criticized a recent incident involving a reporter for The Hill last week, during which Rep. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierSondland testimony looms over impeachment hearings this week Overnight Defense: Ex-Ukraine ambassador offers dramatic day of testimony | Talks of ‘crisis’ at State Department | Trump tweets criticism of envoy during hearing | Dems warn against ‘witness intimidation’ | Trump defends his ‘freedom of speech’ Democrats say Trump tweet is ‘witness intimidation,’ fuels impeachment push MORE (D-Calif.) told the reporter she would no longer speak to The Hill due to Solomon’s past writing.

Nunes “encouraged” viewers to read Solomon’s articles and to “draw your own conclusions about the evidence Solomon has gathered.”

Overall, Nunes harshly criticized the media for its portrayal of the impeachment inquiry, comparing it to how the media covered the investigation into Russian election interference by former counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSpeier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump Gowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ MORE.

“With their biased misreporting on the Russia hoax, the media lost the confidence of millions of Americans,” Nunes said.

Williams and Vindman appear under subpoena

9:20 a.m.

Both Vindman and Williams are testifying under subpoena on Tuesday, according to an official working on the impeachment inquiry.

It has been common practice for the committee to issue subpoenas for witnesses amid efforts by the White House to prevent officials from complying with the inquiry.

Schiff begins hearing by claiming Trump put himself over country

9:17 a.m.

Schiff opened the third public hearing by claiming that Trump “put his own personal and political interests” above the interests of the country.

“To press a foreign leader to announce an investigation into his political rival, President Trump put his own personal and political interests above those of the nation. He undermined our military and diplomatic support for a key ally and undercut U.S. anticorruption efforts in Ukraine,” Schiff said in his opening remarks.

Schiff noted that both Vindman and Williams have voiced concern after listening in on the July 25 phone call in which Trump raised the prospect of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigating interference in the 2016 election and Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a top 2020 political rival. Both probes would benefit the president politically, and the California Democrat said Trump officials made it clear nearly $400 million in U.S. aid was contingent on opening the two politically motivated probes.

“After the call, multiple individuals, including Vindman, were concerned enough to report it to the National Security Council’s top lawyer. It was the second time in two weeks that Vindman had raised concerns with the NSC lawyers,” Schiff said. “For her part, Williams also believed that asking Zelensky to undertake these political investigations was inappropriate,” he continued.

The chairman also addressed the president’s attacks against both Williams and Vindman for their testimonies, saying the American people are grateful.

“Col. Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character, and watched as certain personalities on Fox have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America, and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude,” he added.

Witnesses enter ahead of hearing

9:06 a.m.

Vindman, who was dressed in uniform, walked to his seat as the loud shuttering of cameras captured his appearance in the hearing room.

Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, sat a row behind him.

Williams quietly took her seat shortly thereafter.

Zelensky: ‘Everybody in Ukraine is so tired of Burisma’

8:58 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday his country is “tired” of hearing about Burisma Holdings, while not answering a reporter’s question over whether he was preparing to announce a Trump-requested investigation into the energy company that employed Hunter Biden.

“You were ready to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma after your phone call with President Trump?” a CNN reporter asked Zelensky Tuesday morning.

“I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired of Burisma,” Zelensky responded. “We have our country, we have our independence, we have our problems and questions.”

Trump’s push for Zelensky to announce a public investigation into Burisma, where Biden sat on the board, as well as into alleged 2016 election interference from Ukraine, is at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Trump knocks Pelosi ahead of new impeachment hearings: ‘She’s CRAZY!’

7:38 a.m.

President Trump early Tuesday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFeehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Key GOP senator: ‘We need a breakthrough’ on spending talks Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE (D-Calif.) “crazy” and accused her of wanting to “change our voting system” after she called his dealings with Ukraine an abuse of power.

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenIf we want to save earth, we need to change how we eat Trump administration suspends oil and gas production on 130 plots in Utah after challenge Why fear should not blind us to the promise of AI: A healthy dose of optimism MORE, she wants to change our voting system,” he claimed in an early morning tweet, referring to Pelosi and the Democratic congressman from Texas who has long supported impeachment.

“Wow, she’s CRAZY!” Trump added.

Pelosi in a “Dear Colleague” letter to the Democratic caucus on Monday criticized the Republican argument that Trump’s future should be determined by the 2020 election rather than impeachment. She argued that it is up to the House to investigate possible wrongdoing by the president.

Catch up with our previous coverage

7 a.m.

This morning marks the beginning of a busy week in the hearing room, with nine witnesses scheduled to testify over the next three days.

Read more about what to expect here, and learn more about the current and former officials slated to testify by clicking here.

House Democrats got the week started late on Monday night by releasing two transcripts from closed-door depositions, including one from David Holmes, a career State Department official now based in Kyiv, who told lawmakers he believed officials in Ukraine “gradually came to understand that they were being asked to do something” in order for a hold on security assistance from the U.S. to be lifted.

And if you want to catch up on what’s already happened, here are five takeaways from Friday’s open hearing with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchDemocrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Hillicon Valley: Commerce extends Huawei waiver | Senate Dems unveil privacy bill priorities | House funding measure extends surveillance program | Trump to tour Apple factory | GOP bill would restrict US data going to China Adam Schiff is just blowing smoke with ‘witness intimidation’ bluster MORE and what we found important in the first public hearing last week with William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs.