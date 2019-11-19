The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday is holding its third public hearing as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Congressional investigators will hear testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, and Jennifer Williams, a Russia adviser for Vice President Mike Pence. Vindman delivered a closed-door deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees on October 29, and Williams appeared before the panels on November 7.

Vindman is the first witness to testify that he heard President Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which a partisan CIA analyst mischaracterized in a so-called “whistleblower” complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. Vindman’s testimony shows he was deeply frustrated by the Trump administration’s shift away from the “interagency consensus” on policy regarding Ukraine, his transcript shows. Tim Morrison, who formally served as Vindman’s superior at the NSC, said in his own closed-door deposition that he had doubts about the Lt. Col’s judgment. In his testimony, Vindman could not state whether he viewed President Trump’s conduct during his call with Zelensky as unlawful, but said he believed it was “wrong.”

Williams was one of the few White House staff members who heard the Trump-Zelensky call. She testified that President Trump asked Pence not to attend Zelensky’s May inauguration, but conceded she only possessed second-hand knowledge of the purported exchange. “My understanding from my colleague—and, again, I wasn’t there for the conversation—was that the President asked the Vice President not to attend,” she told lawmakers.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

9:16 A.M. —

MORNING CONSULT: “First Public Hearings Fail to Increase Support for Impeachment Inquiry” “Net voter support for impeachment inquiry hits a new low”https://t.co/PouBnOyg2i — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 19, 2019

9:15 A.M. — Schiff begins his opening statement:

Schiff: “How could our diplomats urge Ukraine to refrain from political investigations of its own citizens, if the president of the United States was urging Ukraine to engage in precisely the same kind of corrupt and political investigations of one of our own citizens?” pic.twitter.com/TF8tkxVSSv — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

9:02 A.M. — Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ): “Vindman’s problem is that he’s a deep stater.”

I’m headed into the third public impeachment hearing to hear from 2 more of Adam Schiff’s witnesses. One of them, Alexander Vindman, appeared to avoid certain questions during his closed-door session from last month. We’ll see if Adam Schiff continues to block full transparency. pic.twitter.com/zaEyazrzuu — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 19, 2019

8:30 A.M. — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jeniffer Williams have arrived on Capitol Hill for their joint testimony.

