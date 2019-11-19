The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday is holding its fourth public hearing as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Congressional investigators are hearing testimony from Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, who briefly served as the National Security Council’s top official for Europe and Russia. Volker gave a closed-door deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees on October 3, testifying that President Trump did not want Ukraine to “dig up dirt” on former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, nor did he ever reference the 2020 election to him. “I was never asked to do anything that I thought was wrong” by President Trump, he told lawmakers. On October 31, Morrison testified privately that he believed nothing improper took place during President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Nonetheless, a CIA analyst’s mischaracterization of the call formed the basis of a “whistleblower” complaint, sparking the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Earlier Tuesday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, and Jennifer Williams, a Russia adviser for Vice President Mike Pence, testified publically before the House intel panel. Read Breitbart News’ livewire coverage of this morning’s hearing here.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

2:51 P.M. — Scene from inside the hearing room ahead of Volker and Morrison’s testimony:

The second impeachment inquiry hearing of the day is going to start fairly soon.

It will feature Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.

Here’s a look inside the hearing room pic.twitter.com/9iLCe8657U — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 19, 2019

and here’s the bench where we’ll hear from Volker and Morrison pic.twitter.com/CGNsqBF0Ga — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 19, 2019

2:43 P.M. — The Hill reports: “Opposition by independents to the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry jumped 10 percentage points in the last week, according to a Politico–Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.”

2:42 P.M. — Even CNN is on to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) moving of the goalpost on impeachment:

CNN’s Bash: quid pro quo didn’t “cut it”, so Pelosi made “political shift” to briberyhttps://t.co/p5LoUI8lRa pic.twitter.com/9CZjVFI6BT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 19, 2019

2:40 P.M. — The cause of the delay:

House now voting on interim spending bill to avoid government shutdown. Would fund the government through December 20. The current, stopgap spending bill, expires at 11:59:59 pm et Thursday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 19, 2019

2:37 P.M. — This afternoon’s hearing is delayed, could begin around 3:15, according to Fox News.

Colleague Gillian Turner says the second panel with Volker/Morrison could start around 3:15 pm et — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 19, 2019

2:06 P.M. — Volker is on the Hill for his testimony.

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker is arriving now on Capitol Hill. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 19, 2019