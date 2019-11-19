LSU is favored by a shocking amount over Arkansas for their Saturday matchup.

The spread is 46 points in favor of the Tigers winning, and that’s the largest spread for an SEC conference game since 1978, according to David Purdum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Guys @CircaSports open LSU as a 46-point favorite over Arkansas. It’s largest point spread in an SEC game since 1978. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 17, 2019

You have to take the Tigers here at -46, right? Arkansas is up there with Rutgers for the worst teams in all of Power 5 football.

They’re absolutely atrocious. They’re not just bad. They’re not even just embarrassingly bad. It’s truly mind-boggling how bad the Razorbacks are.

Now, they’ll be playing the best team in the SEC, and they’re led by an interim coach.

You know who isn’t bad? The LSU Tigers. Not only are the Tigers not bad, but they’re absolutely incredible on the field.

Joe Burrow is going to cut the Razorbacks to pieces. He’s going to throw on them without any trouble at all.

The only worry here is that LSU jumps out to a monster lead, and then Coach O starts benching his stars to keep them rested.

If that happens, then hitting 47 might be a lot tougher. However, if Orgeron rolls with his starters the whole way, then this one will be ugly from start to finish.

Tune in at 7:00 EST on ESPN to watch it all go down, and make sure to let us know in the comments who you’re taking.