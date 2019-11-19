Former actress Meghan Markle has addressed multiple tabloid rumors in recently obtained court documents.

The Duchess responded to rumors surrounding her baby shower, her relationship with her father and her home in Windsor, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.

In court documents submitted by Markle’s legal team in her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday, Markle clarified that a ton of items that were reported in the renovation of Frogmore Cottage don’t actually exist. Markle has sued the publisher for posting “untrue” stories that paint the Duchess “negatively.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home underwent extensive renovations ahead of the birth of their son, Archie. https://t.co/fq37ZctFKj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 25, 2019

The Duchess claimed a $6,500 copper bathtub, 650,000 of aircraft soundproofing, yoga studio, tennis court, and a guest wing for Markle’s mother were never included in renovations. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Says ‘Nobody Feels Sorry’ For Meghan Markle)

She also claimed the publisher chose specific parts of a private letter sent to her father to publish, without her permission, to deliberately show an inaccurate version of her relationship with her father.

“The omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents,” the court documents revealed.

“Your actions have broken my heart into a million little pieces.” Meghan Markle’s father shared a personal letter the duchess wrote her dad after her wedding day. @EvaPilgrim has the details. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/tAZxRbOl2R — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 11, 2019

“The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant’s care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father,” the papers continued.

Markle also clarified that she was the one to reach out to her father before the wedding in order to “protect him, as well as to ensure that he would be able to come.”

The “Suits” actress also denied the claim her mother was not invited to her baby shower in April.

“The claimant’s mother was of course invited, and the claimant also offered to buy her airline tickets,” the documents revealed. “However, her mother was unable to attend due to work commitments.”

Meghan Markle copped a backlash earlier this year with a controversial celebration. New court documents reveal what really happened.https://t.co/cfU5ZOnsKH — nzherald (@nzherald) November 19, 2019

Markle also denied the baby shower she had in April cost $300,000.

“The baby shower (which actually cost a tiny fraction of the $300k falsely stated in the article) was organized and hosted by one of her best friends from university,” according to the paper. “The fifteen guests who attended the shower were close friends and included long-term friendships some of which had existed for over 20 years.”

Mail On Sunday has claimed they intend to defend their position with “vigor.”

“There is nothing in this document which changes that position,” a spokesperson said.