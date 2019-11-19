https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/19/msnbc-blames-fart-hardball-mug-sale/

MSNBC blamed a fart noise heard during a live broadcast on a mug promoting the show “Hardball” — and then proceeded to offer the mug for sale.

Not everyone was convinced that was the most effective way to market the product.

The network and its guest, Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, dominated the news cycle Monday after a fart sound interrupted Swalwell’s conversation with “Hardball” host Chris Matthews. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Already Decided There Is A Crime?’: Martha MacCallum Challenges Eric Swalwell On Impeachment)

This is also apparently not the first time that something like this has happened on “Hardball.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...