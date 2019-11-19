A new poll shows that the crucial swing demographic of Independents appears to be unimpressed with the impeachment campaign by Democrats against President Donald Trump.

According to the Politico-Morning Consult poll, independent voters increased their opposition to the impeachment inquiry by ten percentage points after several days of contentious impeachment hearings.

The poll was released on Tuesday.

It also marked that among independents the support of the impeachment inquiry dropped by seven percentage points, from 47 percent to 40 percent.

Independent voters are considered a key demographic because those voters are easier to sway to one side and determine the winner of an election.

Overall, support for impeachment among all respondents fell by 2 points to 48 percent, while opposition increased from 42 percent to 45 percent.

Congressional hearings conducted by the Democrats aim to substantiate the claims from a government whistleblower that the president inappropriately withheld military support from Ukraine in order to pressure the opening of an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

Republican supporters of the president have accused the Democrats of inventing charges and abusing their political power in order to damage Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

A separate Ipsos-Reuters poll found that more Americans who saw the impeachment hearings grew supportive of the inquiry than those grew in opposition to it.

