On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed misguided outrage that erupted on Twitter after headlines accused Chick-fil-A of caving to backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Why both sides of the political aisle are mad

Mainstream media outlets ran headlines that made Chick-fil-A appear to have opted out of annual donations to Christian organizations that are reportedly anti-LGBTQ.

CNBC ran an article with this headline: “Chick-fil-A no longer donates to controversial Christian charities after LGBTQ protests.”

The New York Times headline similarly ran this headline: “Chick-fil-A Stops Giving to 2 Groups Criticized by LGBTQ. Advocates Rights organizations called the decision a positive step but said the fast-food chain should do more.”

What happened?

Chick-fil-A fulfilled its obligations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and are going to focus its donations on hunger, homeless and education. The fast-food restaurant released the following news release:

Starting in 2020, the Chick-fil-A Foundation is introducing a more focused giving approach to provide additional clarity and impact with the causes it supports. Staying true to its mission of nourishing the potential in every child, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen it's giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness, and hunger. Today we are excited to announce the Foundation has committed $9 million to the following initiatives for 2020: Education: To support education, we are expanding our partnership with Junior Achievement USA (JA). JA offers kindergarten to 12th-grade programs that foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential. The organization reaches nearly 5 million students annually.

To support education, we are expanding our partnership with Junior Achievement USA (JA). JA offers kindergarten to 12th-grade programs that foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential. The organization reaches nearly 5 million students annually. Homelessness: To address youth homelessness, we are expanding our partnership with Covenant House International. For more than four decades, Covenant House has helped transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway and trafficked young people – reaching 70,000 youth each year.

Hunger: To fight hunger, we will support more than 120 communities by dedicating $25,000 to a local food bank at each new Chick-fil-A opening.

Pat asserted that he was taken aback at first, but once he read the article, he realized that people are losing their minds over nothing. He explained that Chick-fil-A did not cave to pressure from the LGBTQ community and that the restaurant chain intends to help feed those in need at the community level.

