(FREE BEACON) — A Virginia megadonor who spent millions of dollars helping Democrats win control of the state legislature pressured lawmakers to support his preferred candidates for leadership roles, according to a top state Democrat.

Democratic state senator Dick Saslaw, who will assume the role of majority leader next year, said on Monday that hedge fund manager Michael Bills was working behind the scenes to get candidates he financially supported to oppose Eileen Filler-Corn’s rise to speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates. Bills and his group, Clean Virginia, oppose Filler-Corn because she took donations from Dominion Energy.

“I had heard that they or their representatives had made phone calls to get people to vote against Eileen,” Saslaw said in response to a question from radio host John Fredericks on whether Bills was exerting pressure on candidates he donated to.

Read the full story ›