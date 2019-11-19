An avid huntress from Wanaka, New Zealand says she’s been getting death threats after posting a series of risqué photos of some of her successful hunts — criticism she says fails to take into account that her family eats the animals she kills in part as an attempt to avoid promoting factory farms.

Lucy Rose Jaine, a 29-year-old mother of three who lives in New Zealand, says she goes hunting with her family several times a month, mostly going after wild pigs, but also sometimes bringing home deer, goats, rabbits, and wallabies, Fox News reports. Though she’s gotten blowback online for her some of her pro-hunting posts, she says her family eats the animals, hunting in part because they believe “free range” and “sustainable” meat is preferable and they are against factory-farmed food. She also estimates that they save some £150 per month by hunting.

For a profile piece by The Sun published this week that highlights some of the photos she posts on Instagram of herself — at times scantily clothed — with dead animals, Jaine told the outlet that while she gets “great support, especially from other women who hunt,” she also gets some “death threats” for her often provocative posts.

“They say that I’m a hot little blonde pig hunting pocket rocket,” Jaine told the outlet in reference to responses to her “hot” posts.

“I receive great support, especially from other women who hunt. It’s a really uplifting community,” she said, but she also gets some strong and at times threatening pushback.

“I’ve had a few death threats from people who just don’t have any experience with hunting,” she said. “Or maybe they are against animal cruelty.”

But, Jaine told the outlet, she doesn’t “take it to heart,” ignoring comments like “I hope you die” and continuing to promote her enthusiasm for hunting — and doing so in a way she says maintains “respect” for the animals in the process.

“I just tell myself, ‘that person must be going through something in their own life and I can’t judge what I don’t understand,’” she said. “We make sure we respect the animal in the process.”

“Some guy just said, ‘I hope you die’ I obviously didn’t respond. I hope he finds happiness,” she added. “Be kind, everyone on this earth is especially doing their best.”

“The animals are living a good life,” she said. “I don’t support factory farming and we prefer organic. It’s free, it’s fun and it helps the farmers. We gut, skin and clean the animals. Then we cut it up and pop it in the freezer to eat.”

Including their kids in the process, she said, is important. “I like that we can teach our children how to hunt their own food,” she said, noting that they “love the adventure” of the hunt.

“We don’t do screens in our family. Being in the wilderness so much really sparks their imaginations,” she said.

As for what they hunt the most, Lucy says its “mainly” pigs.

“A day hunting is always different but usually starts with packing the truck and heading off into the mountains or the bush,” she told The Sun. “If it’s a pig hunt, we bring the dogs and when we get to the spot we collar them up and follow them in. When they find a pig, they let us know by barking and we follow our GPS to where they are. We then stick the pig or shoot it, gut it then carry it out.”

Jaine says the biggest animal the family hunted was a boar that weight over 230 lbs.

