White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed this week that when President Donald Trump took office, his aides found hateful notes left behind by President Barack Obama’s staffers.

What are the details?

Speaking to WHKT-AM at the White House on Tuesday, Grisham — whose first role in the Trump administration was press secretary for First Lady Melania Trump — said, “We came into the White House — I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama books. And we had notes left behind that said, ‘You will fail,’ ‘You aren’t going to make it.’ And in the press office, there was a big note taped to a door that said, ‘You will fail.'”

Former Obama administration alums were quick to accuse Grisham of lying, including Obama’s former Ambassador to the U.N., Susan Rice.

But The Daily Mail‘s David Martosko reported that he spoke with “four former Trump officials who were there on day one,” who “all confirm” Grisham’s claims.

One former Trump aide told Martosko, “It was a mess that first week. Yeah, there were mean notes left in odd places. One in a deputy press secretary’s office, one inside a desk drawer in upper press, another on a bathroom mirror. They were all about how we were doomed for failure.”

“They were trolling us from the moment we got there,” another former Trump staffer recalled to Martosko. “It was definitely just ridiculous. We were trying to find the bathroom, and we get these notes saying, ‘You will fail,’ and ‘You’re not going to make it.'”

Grisham’s predecessor and former press secretary for First Lady Michelle Obama, Joanna Rosholm, took to Twitter to share the kind letter she had purportedly left behind for Grisham.

In a statement reported by CNN’s Jim Acosta, Grisham appeared to acknowledge Rosholm’s note, saying, “In response to Obama staffers pushing back: I’m not sure where their offices were, and certainly wasn’t implying every office had that issue. In fact, I had a lovely note left for me in the East Wing, and I tracked the woman down and thanked her.”

“I was talking specifically (and honestly) about our experience in the lower press office — nowhere else,” Grisham continued, adding, “I don’t know why everyone is so sensitive! At the time we saw it as kind of a prank, and something that always happened. We were so busy trying to learn where the bathrooms were and how to turn on the lights, it wasn’t that big of a deal.”