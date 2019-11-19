An off-duty firefighter with the Danbury, Connecticut, fire department went above and beyond his call of duty on Sunday to rescue a car crash victim.

Danbury fire officials told NBC Connecticut that firefighter Jeff Nolet was about to go on his shift when he witnessed a group of people and cars crowding together on the Saw Mill Parkway.

Once Nolet realized the vehicle had crashed down an embankment, he asked others to call 911 while he climbed down the embankment to assist the driver.

Nolet plodded through muddy water to rescue the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“Without hesitation, Firefighter Nolet entered the calf-deep cold, muddy water and made contact with the male driver confirming he was the lone occupant in the vehicle,” according to a Facebook post from the Danbury Fire Department. “He instructed the driver to shut off the ignition and was able to open the door of the vehicle to gain direct access to the driver.”

He was able to carry the man out of the vehicle through mud and water until a bystander helped Nolet carry the confused victim up the embankment to safety on the side of the road, the News-Times reported.

First responders arrived at the scene to treat the victim, who was conscious and alert but complained of shoulder pain.

After Nolet realized the crash victim was in good hands, he continued on to his shift.