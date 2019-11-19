The official Twitter account for the White House tweeted a negative quote from a former National Security Council official about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during the Ukraine expert’s testimony before Congress on Tuesday.

The White House tweeted on Tuesday: “Tim Morrison, Alexander Vindman’s former boss, testified in his deposition that he had concerns about Vindman’s judgment.”

The tweet includes a graphic of Morrison’s quote, “I had concerns about Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s judgment.”

The is the second time that President Donald Trump or the White House has tweeted a criticism of a witness in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry during their testimony. Trump attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in a tweet last week from his personal account during her testimony.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked Vindman about Morrison’s remark. Axios reports that Vindman answered by quoting Fiona Hill, the former lead adviser on Russia, who said in her final performance review of his work: “Alex is a top 1 percent military officer and the best Army officer I have worked with in my 15 years of government service. He is brilliant, unflappable and exercises excellent judgment.”