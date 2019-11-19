Olympic figure skater Sasha Cohen has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The star shared the baby news on her Instagram on Monday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world!” she captioned a photo of herself showing her baby bump. “Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one.” (RELATED: Halsey Clarifies She’s Not Pregnant After Photos Of Her Go Viral)

Cohen and fiancé Geoffrey Lieberthal confirmed they had gotten engaged last month by sharing a snap of the proposal in France.

Cohen was formerly married to hedge fund manager Tom May, but the two split last year. She married May in August of 2016.

The figure skater, who took home a silver medal in the ladies’ singles competition at the 2006 Olympics, went through other changes besides divorce after her Olympic career ended. Cohen didn’t qualify for the 2010 Olympics after suffering tendinitis in her calf.

“I’ve asked myself a lot of questions and have done some deep work philosophically speaking, and I’ve found I’m the most happy when I have a sense of purpose,” Cohen told People back in 2016. “My goal now is to establish a second career where I feel engaged and where I’m adding value.”