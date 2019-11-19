Most Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters are looking for the presidential candidate with the best chance of winning against President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

In a survey of Democrats and independent voters who lean-Democratic, most said that they would prefer a candidate that has the best chance of defeating Trump, followed by a candidate that aligns with them on most issues.

60 percent want a candidate with the best chance of winning.

38 percent want a candidate that agrees with them on most issues.

50 percent want a moderate candidate, with 44 percent of respondents identifying as moderate.

33 percent want a liberal candidate, with 41 percent of respondents identifying as liberal.

17 percent want a conservative candidate, with 13 percent of respondents identifying as conservative.

Most of the respondents also said that former Vice President Joe Biden had the best chance of winning, followed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Biden: 51 percent.

Sanders: 16 percent.

Warren: 15 percent.

Buttigieg: 3 percent.

Yang: 2 percent.

Klobuchar: 1 percent.

Bloomberg: 1 percent.

No opinion: 8 percent.

“Democrats remain as committed today as they were six months ago to prioritizing electability over agreement on issues when choosing a nominee to face Trump next fall,” Gallup senior editor Lydia Saad notes. “However, today’s 60 percent opting for electability is the clearest signal yet that Democrats in 2019 are more willing than partisans in prior years to put their political preferences aside to nominate the most viable candidate.”

Gallup surveyed 1,015 adults in the U.S. by phone from November 1-14, 2019, with 437 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, and a margin of error of +/- 6 percentage points.