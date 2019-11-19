Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are neck-and-neck ahead of their competitors in the latest poll of Democratic primary voters in the Golden State by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Biden’s level of support is slightly higher than Warren’s, but both are well ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and no other candidate managed to get double-digits, even Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Biden 24%. Warren 23%. Sanders 17%. Harris 8%.

Biden holds a strong advantage among men and voters age 45 and over, while Warren leads with women and young voters. Most primary voters said their priority is a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump, followed by a candidate with positions and priorities that align with their own.

California’s Democratic primary occurs March 3, and will result in 495 delegates being awarded to the winner.

The Public Policy Institute of California polled 682 likely voters from Nov. 3-12, 2019, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.