Authorities have arrested the two federal workers who were on duty the night accused serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly killed himself, according to the New York Times.

Epstein, then 66, was incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that the two unnamed guards were arrested after reportedly failing to check on Epstein, who was placed on suicide watch in July, just weeks before reportedly taking his own life. The guards also reportedly falsified records to cover their tracks.

The two federal Bureau of Prisons employees are expected to be charged on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. One source told the outlet that “two federal workers had already been arrested,” but another source said that the “arrests had not yet been carried out.”

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that the Department of Justice is reportedly considering criminal charges against the two guards, offering them a plea deal.

Under the alleged deal, the two jail guards would admit to falsifying records to cover up their failure in checking Epstein as scheduled. According to the news organization, sources said the guards refused the deal.

Though a medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death as a suicide, the financier’s brother, Mark, hired a forensic pathologist who determined that the hanging death was more consistent with homicidal strangulation than it was with typical suicide cases.