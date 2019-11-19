Musician Taylor Swift reportedly plans to send a huge message at the American Music Awards.

Swift is planning a “fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment” for the AMAs music industry sources claimed, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“Taylor will turn her AMA performance into a huge moment, and a powerful message,” a source told Page Six. “We are expecting to see artists such as Selena join her on stage as part of a fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment.”

“Then, when accepting her award, Taylor will likely make a statement about artists being able to own their masters, the music they created, and how she feels she has been treated by Scooter and Scott [the founder’s of Swift’s former label Big Machine],” the source continued.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift took a swipe at Scooter Braun again after she claimed the label wouldn’t allow her to perform her old songs live. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Perform At American Music Awards Following Spat With Scooter Braun Over Music Rights)

Now that Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions have come to an agreement, Swift will be allowed to perform her old music during the awards show. The three groups were previously in conflict due to the AMAs being streamed following the live performance.

I think this whole thing is a little stupid and from what I can understand, a huge misunderstanding. I’m all for a huge display of female empowerment because I love Swift and a ton of other artists, but the conflict between her and Braun just seems silly.

Swift seems to be playing the victim here, in my opinion. I still have no doubt she will give an amazing performance at the AMAs.