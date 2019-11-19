President Donald Trump’s campaign team has agreed on “broad terms” to air a campaign advertisement during Super Bowl LIV in February, according to multiple sources.

No contract has been signed for the ad, but Fox Sports is selling spots for up to a record $5.6 million for each 30-second spot, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, who tweeted a link to his story Monday.

Ourand, citing “multiple sources,” reported that it’s not known how much Fox has agreed to charge for the ad spot and the campaign can still opt out of buying an ad for the game, which will be played on Feb. 2, one day before the Iowa caucuses open on Feb. 3.

Trump’s campaign also has bought other advertising this fall in live sports programming, including a spot during Game 7 of the World Series and two ads during NFL games this season. All, like the Super Bowl, were broadcast on Fox.

Trump’s campaign spent $250,000 on his World Series ad, reports The Associated Press, citing Advertising Analytics.

That spot included an image of Trump presiding over a weekend raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and proclaimed the president is “no Mr. Nice Guy.”

It also included a montage on Trump’s record on the economy and immigration.

Presidential campaign spots aren’t typical for the Super Bowl, notes Yahoo! News, but politics has popped up before. For example, last year a voting rights group, with Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in charge, ran an ad in Georgia during last year’s game.