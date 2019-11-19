Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back to football activities by the spring.

According to Laura Rutledge, the Alabama superstar is expected to be throwing by the spring after a successful surgery on Monday.

Prior to that, he will do his recovery and rehab in Tuscaloosa for the next few months.

Tua Tagovailoa will be on a partial weight bearing recovery plan for six weeks and will be rehabbing daily in Tuscaloosa, per @LauraRutledge. Then, in three months, he will be able to begin athletic activity again, and by the spring, he is expected to be able to resume throwing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2019

This sounds like Tua is truly in the best situation possible considering the gravity of the situation. When he first dislocated his hip, there were many people who worried he’d never play again.

I’m still not sold on the idea we’re ever going to see the Tua we’ve grown used to, but it sounds like he’ll be back sooner than a lot of people expected.

The reality of the situation is that it doesn’t even really matter whether or not Tua ever returns to his old self.

All that matters is that he’s able to live a normal life after such a horrifying and scary incident. If he’s able to return to football, then it’s just gravy on the top.

Trust me, it’s more important to be able to just live a normal daily life than it is to rush back to football. First, Tua needs to focus on getting that done.

Once he’s accomplished that goal, then he can start the road to recovery on the football field.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation when we have them. There’s no question we’re all cheering for him.