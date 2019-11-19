Rob Gronkowski doesn’t have plans to step onto an NFL field this season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that the former New England Patriots star has no plans of playing this season, but he didn’t shut the door on future conversations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gronkowski told Mike Reiss the following on Tuesday:

I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back.’ I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.

The timing of this ESPN article shouldn’t be suspicious at all. This morning, the three-time Super Bowl champion announced he was hosting a big party for the Super Bowl.

Prior to his announcement, some wondered whether or not he was coming back to the league. I said he wouldn’t, I was correct and now ESPN is saying the same.

Gronk leaving the door open for future plans in the NFL is smart. It keeps him in the headlines, and it doesn’t rule anything out.

Having said that, I’m not buying it until I see it actually happens. You know when I’ll believe Gronk is going to play in another game? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The moment I watch Tom Brady throw him a pass against an opposing defense, and not one second before.

Gronk is rich, he’s got his rings and he’s living a life many dream of. There’s no point in changing any of that for more reps on the field.

Like I said, until it happens, I’m not buying one ounce of it.