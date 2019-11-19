Rob Gronkowski revealed his big announcement Tuesday morning, and it wasn’t anything too special.

After teasing a huge announcement on social media, a lot of people wondered if Gronk was about to reveal that he was returning to the field for the Patriots. I told you all he wouldn’t, and I turned out to be 100% correct.

Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you.” Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

The three-time NFL champion with the Patriots revealed that he’s throwing Gronk Beach down in Miami for the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

Well, I said he wouldn’t play again, and here we are. While some people thought he was going to announce his return, he ended up announcing a party.

It’s the most Gronk thing imaginable. Why get crushed on a football field if you can just drink beer and party in Miami?

It’s not even a hard decision. Choose the party, my friends. Choose the party.

Hopefully, we can officially end all the speculation about whether or not Gronk will play again. He clearly has no intentions of doing so.

The fact he scheduled a party in Miami for the game would seem to indicate that he’s pretty tied up with plans.

Now, let’s get back to focusing on football, and let’s let Gronk do his thing in Miami.