Support for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tops all Democratic presidential contenders in New Hampshire among all likely primary voters, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Saint Anselm College Survey poll found 25% of likely primary voters picked Buttigieg over: former Vice President Joe Biden (15%); Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (15%); Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (9%); and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Mass. (6%).

“It seems as though Mayor Pete is picking up some of the voters who are dropping off from the two people who led throughout the summer,” poll director Neil Levesque said.

The poll also found:

77% believe former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg should not run.

91% would discourage 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton from running again.

Biden shows the best potential performance against President Donald Trump (51% to 43%), while Buttigieg tops Trump (49-42%).

Support for Warren has dropped by 10 percentage points since the previous Saint Anselm poll taken Sept. 25-29.

The survey was conducted Nov. 13-18 by landline and cellphone and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.1 percentage points.