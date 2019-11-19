Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is apparently not pleased with the leadership he’s getting from some of his players.

The Cornhuskers are 4-6 after a weekend loss to Wisconsin, and now their bowl future depends on the Cornhuskers winning out. The problem? He’s not getting the leadership he wants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

[embedded content]

According to Christopher Heady, Frost told the media on Monday that the team’s leadership isn’t “where we need it to be.”

Saturday Tradition added that he also told the media that some players are “fighting against it, which doesn’t help.”

While I regularly rip Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers program for the absurd belief that they were going to dominate the B1G, I have to tip my cap to the head coach on this one.

Most coaches wouldn’t have the guts to call out the leadership in the locker room. They just wouldn’t. Yet, Frost made it clear he needs better leadership.

How will that go over with his players? I don’t know, but he’s putting them on notice.

The line about some players fighting against it is really telling. He’s pretty much saying some guys aren’t adjusting well to whatever changes he might be making.

That’s not a good sign at all. The last thing any coach wants is a revolt on his hands.

We’ll see if Frost can get this thing turned around. The fans certainly believe he will, but it has been a brutal first two seasons.

P.S.: I was about 12 inches away from Frost while in Lincoln at one point. That dude is huge. He looks like he could throw the pads on right now and start for the Cornhuskers.