Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is pushing her own bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

According to The Hill, Ernst’s move comes after bipartisan talks broke down earlier this month to get VAWA reauthorized.

Ernst’s legislation, expected to be introduced this month, would not only reauthorize VAWA, but would also triple the amount of funding for sexual assault prevent.

“I am sorely disappointed that we were not able to come together on a bipartisan bill,” Ernst told reporters.

A House bill reauthorizing VAWA has run into criticism by expanding a ban on firearm purchases for spouses or formerly married partners convicted of abuse to include dating partners.

VAWA lapsed in February when it was left out of the funding bill that ended the partial government shutdown, The Hill said.

Ernst is hoping to see the legislation pass by the end of the year.