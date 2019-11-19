Democratic presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock featured a “lock him up” chant directed at President Donald Trump in a 2020 presidential campaign ad released Tuesday.

Bullock promised in the ad to “empower prosecutors to follow the evidence all the way to the top.” However, he never specified what crime he believes the president committed.

The 30-second video opens with Washington Nationals fans chanting “lock him up” at Trump during October’s World Series. The chant has become increasingly popular among Trump opponents.

“As a sitting president, Donald Trump can’t be prosecuted,” Bullock said in the ad. “And the truth is, if he’s reelected, he never will be because the statute of limitations will run out.” (RELATED: Prominent Democrats Keep Destroying Norms To Go After Trump)

“I’m Steve Bullock and I won’t promise to lock up my opponent, but as the only Democrat running who won a state Trump won, I will promise this: After I beat Trump, I’ll empower prosecutors to follow the evidence all the way to the top,” the Democratic governor continued.

“Today we’re releasing a new TV ad to remind everyone that no one — including the president of the United States — is above the law,” Bullock wrote in a tweet introducing the ad.

WATCH:

Today we’re releasing a new TV ad to remind everyone that no one — including the President of the United States — is above the law. pic.twitter.com/jgH8RffSRi — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) November 19, 2019

Bullock’s campaign didn’t return an email seeking clarification on what crime he thinks the president may have committed.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.