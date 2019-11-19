Superstar Kevin Hart made a huge announcement Tuesday about the release of a Netflix docuseries called “Don’t Fuck This Up” and we are all for it.

“Big announcement….I’m releasing a documentary with Netflix and we just got our release date for December 27th,” the 40-year-old comedian shared Tuesday on Instagram with his millions of followers. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

WATCH:

“And I’m excited about it,” he added. “It’s a look into my life over the past year and a half which has been a hell of a roller coaster, peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs. It’s as real, it’s raw, as transparent as you can be.” (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

Hart continued, “It’s something I think people need to see. So, you know, always looking for ways to improve and progress. And this documentary was one of the ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that.”

A short time later, he dropped a clip and it got us laughing. However, it was unclear if the video snippet was from the upcoming series or another project. But it is definitely NSFW.

WATCH:

As previously reported, the “Jumanji” star spent ten days in the hospital before going to an inpatient facility after the car he was riding in careened off the road and crashed into a ditch, crushing the roof of the car earlier this year.

He had to undergo surgery to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” sources told TMZ following the crash.