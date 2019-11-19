Houston police say that a homeowner confronted by an armed robber in his garage was able to take his gun away and kill the suspect with it.

The robbery was foiled at a home in southwest Houston on Tuesday at about 2:25 in the afternoon.

According to KHOU-11, the suspect was attempting to rob the man in his garage when the homeowner was able to wrestle the gun away from him.

The homeowner then shot the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are questioning the homeowner about the incident, and they have taken him to their downtown police station.

Police later told reporters that they had recovered two guns from the scene of the crime, but they believe that both guns belonged to the deceased robbery suspect. They also recovered rounds from both guns.

The case may go to a grand jury depending on what police discover during their investigation.

Here’s a local news report about the robbery:



[embedded content]

Robbery suspect shot, killed by homeowner



www.youtube.com

