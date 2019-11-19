(FOX6NOW) — RALEIGH, N.C. — After suffering damage from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, Mark Hall Jr. of Rowland, North Carolina said he plans to use a $200,000 lottery prize to rebuild his home and to fulfill his dream of going to school, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“The home I’m living in was damaged by both storms,” Hall said. “We still have repairs to do. I’ll use some of the money for that, but I also want to use the money to go to school. I wasn’t able to go after I graduated high school, but now I can. I do landscaping and electrical work right now, but after I go back to school, I could open my own business. This is going to open up a whole new world for me.”

Hall’s good fortune started Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, when he stopped for gas at the Sun-Do 711 on N.C. 711 in Lumberton, N.C.

