Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in August on Tuesday during a Senate hearing about Epstein’s death.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and Jeffrey Epstein – name three things that don’t hang themselves,” Kennedy said. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Will Two Days Before Death)

The phrase “Epstein didn’t kill himself” has become a popular saying among people who are suspicious about the death of the well-connected pedophile. The 66-year-old Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell on August 10, before he could stand trial for sex trafficking charges. Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by New York City’s chief medical examiner. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

Two jail workers were charged and arrested Tuesday for allegedly failing to check on Epstein during the night of his death, and the FBI is now investigating whether a “criminal enterprise” was involved in Epstein’s untimely death. Epstein’s brother Mark recently told the Miami Herald that he does not believe the sex offender would kill himself, calling Jeffrey’s death “very suspicious.”