Three senators — one Republican and two Democrats — are renewing their push for expanded background checks on gun sales.

Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Chris Murphy, D-Ct., made their comments on a column posted Tuesday by USA Today.

“Whether it be the headline-grabbing mass shootings or the lower profile day-by-day gun homicides and suicides, mass shootings and violent gun crimes are tragic American problems,” the three wrote. “And while no law can stop all acts of violence, Congress’ total silence in the face of this emergency is unacceptable.

“In the wake of the summer shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso and Odessa in Texas, and for the first time since the Newtown massacre in 2012, truly serious discussions began on commonsense, bipartisan measures that could reduce the rate of gun deaths in America.”

But they noted, talks have not brought about action.

“We represented an unlikely trio of senators to be at the center of these deliberations. There aren’t many controversial issues upon which the three of us — a conservative Republican, a progressive Democrat and a conservative Democrat — could find agreement.”

The three argued that “it shouldn’t matter whether you buy a gun in a store, online or at a gun show.

“It’s just common sense for the seller to check to make sure you’re not prohibited from owning a firearm,” they said.

“This measure, once implemented, would undoubtedly make our nation safer and show Americans that even during this heated political moment, Republicans and Democrats can still come together to pass landmark legislation that will save lives.”