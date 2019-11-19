Senior NSC official Timothy Morrison, who is the former boss of Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, testified on Tuesday that Vindman’s bosses had numerous concerns and problems with him.

GOP counsel Steve Castor said, “You had indicated in your deposition that when you took over the [Ukraine] portfolio for Dr. Hill July 15 that you were alerted to potential issues in Colonel Vindman’s judgement?”

“Yes,” Morrison responded.

“Did she relay anything specifically to you why she thought that?” Castor asked.

Morrison responded that the concern apparently came from multiple officials and was an overall general concern about his judgment.

“Did any other NSC personnel raise concerns with you about Colonel Vindman?” Castor asked.

“Yes,” Morrison responded.

Morrison’s lawyer stopped Morrison from giving an in-depth response over the concerns that the other officials had about Vindman.

Morrison later confirmed that multiple other officials were concerned that Vindman was potentially leaking sensitive information to the media.

Morrison also confirmed that Vindman did not keep him in the loop about all the things that he was doing in the job and that Vindman went behind his back and did not inform him about the concerns that he had about President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine.

“If he had concerns about something about the content of the call, that’s something that I expected that I would have been notified of,” Morrison said. “I also think as a matter of practice, since we both went to the lawyers, we didn’t both need to.”

“At any point subsequently, did [Vindman] become frustrated that he felt cut out of some of the Ukraine portfolio?” Castor asked.

“Yes,” Morrison responded, adding that Vindman was upset that he was not invited on a trip to Ukraine.

“Morrison said in his closed-door testimony that he was concerned the July 25 call transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would leak and could have negative ramifications,” CNN reported. “But he also made the point that he saw nothing wrong with the July call.”

“I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed,” Morrison said, according to his opening statement.