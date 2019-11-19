Tuesday is the 15th anniversary of the most famous fight in the history of American sports.

On November 19, 2004, the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers got into a gigantic brawl at the end of a game being played in the Palace of Auburn Hills.

It all started when Ron Artest and Ben Wallace got into a minor physical altercation. Artest decided it'd be smart to lay down on the scorer's table.

That’s when all hell broke loose. Somebody threw a beer down at Artest, he rushed into the stands, Pacers players followed and a melee unlike anything we’d ever seen before unfolded.

Watch the historic Malice in the Palace fight below.

[embedded content]

We will probably never see a fight like that again in pro sports. That was absolutely unreal from the moment it started until the floor was cleared.

I don’t care if somebody throws a beer at you or not. The guys in the NBA uniforms are the ones making millions of dollars.

You know what Artest should have done? Let the police deal with it. Instead, he got himself suspended for the season and lost a ton of money, and his teammates also got harsh punishments.

The funniest part of the whole brawl is the fact Ron Artest asked Stephen Jackson afterwards if he thought they’d get in trouble.

Yes, a player who just fought the fans was honestly curious as to whether or not he’d get in trouble.

[embedded content]

While it was a scary incident, there’s no question it’s the craziest fight we’ve ever seen in pro sports in the USA. What a wild sequence of events that will forever be remembered in NBA history.