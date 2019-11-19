Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. We’ll bring everyone up to speed on the latest on impeachment, and how the public views the media’s part in it.

Salena Zito joins us once again to give us her perspective on how voters outside the media bubble are reacting to impeachment. The Great Revolt, she and Brad Todd wrote yesterday, is now entering a new phase with this rejection of the populist uprising of 2016. What does that portend for 2020?

Last week, I had the honor and pleasure of speaking with Dilbert creator Scott Adams about his latest book Loserthink: How Untrained Brains are Ruining America. It’s an excellent and detailed discourse not on what we should be thinking, but how we go about it. The interview had been available for VIP members until today, and now all our TEMS viewers will get to hear Adams on it as well.

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!