New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave Colin Kaepernick’s hoped-for return to the NFL his stamp of approval this week.

“Like I said, I said the other day it’s great that he got an opportunity and hopefully he makes the most of it,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“It is like everyone in the NFL, it’s a great privilege to play and do something you love to do. I’ve felt that way for a long time. Hopefully he gets an opportunity. That’s kind of how I feel,” he added.

“I like Colin. I’ve got to know Colin a little bit. I know he’s obviously hoping he can play,” Brady said.

That hope is at variance with reality, former NFL player Burgess Owens told the Fox News morning program “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

“He’s been out of the game for three years,” Owens said. “That’s forever, that’s [an] eternity to the NFL.”

“The real world shows you cannot be paid on your past or potential, we’re paid on actually earning it and he’s not earning it right now and that’s why he’s going to be out of the game, in my mind, for the rest of his life,” Owens said.

Kaepernick held a workout Saturday to show his fitness to return to the NFL. His last NFL season was in 2016-17, when he protested during the pregame playing of the national anthem.

The workout was not without controversy. It was originally scheduled to took place at an Atlanta Falcons practice facility, then moved to a high school an hour away from the initial site only a half an hour before it was set to begin, according to Sports Illustrated.

The change was cited as a reason that instead of the representatives from 25 teams that were set to come to the workout, far fewer showed up. The Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins sent representatives, CBS Sports reported.

Bleacher Report used its Instagram account to claim two unnamed teams were interested in signing Kaepernick, but as of Tuesday morning he remained a free agent.

Ben Meiselas and Jeff Nalley, who are among those representing the former 49ers quarterback, said the change of scene for the Saturday workout was necessary, according to Fox News.

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” Meiselas and Nalley said in a statement.

“Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.”

“Additionally, Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency,” the statement continued.

“The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”

In its counter-statement, the NFL said it was “disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout.”

Kaepernick took a confrontational tone in talking about his hopes of being signed.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” he told reporters following his workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why. I came out here today and showed it in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.”

Owens said Kaepernick is making it hard for anyone to hire him.

“He’s interviewing for a job, if I’m correct, and he’s asking people to pay him a lot of money and now he’s going to dictate to them the conditions? It doesn’t work that way in the real world,” he said.

Owens said attitudes like Kaepernick’s sense of entitlement are far too common.

“This is the result of our leftist colleges, having kids come out of school with no common sense [and] elitism,” he said.

“You have to show up every day. You’re gonna have to play by the rules and if you don’t, you’re not gonna have a job.”

