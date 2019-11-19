Transgender United Kingdom entrepreneur and model Carmen Liu has launched a lingerie line specifically tailored for transgender women.

What are the details?

In an interview with Forbes, Liu, 27, explains that she used to visit lingerie departments only to come away empty-handed and frustrated at the lack of selection for a trans woman.

According to the outlet, “Liu was appalled that, in 2019, there was not one mainstream store that stocked lingerie suitable for trans women.”

Liu decided to remedy that, launching her GI Collection in 2019. The collection sold out in mere days, Forbes reported.

“I had this business idea circulating in my mind for two years, thinking of how I would design the lingerie if I had the opportunity,” she said. “I wouldn’t say there was lightbulb moment as such. The idea hit me due to pure frustration of not being able to buy lingerie. Once I got the green light I began working 16 hours most days to cover every detail and possible option that would benefit and bring positive change to our community.”

Liu said that while many brands will pander to the transgender community, few of them are willing to put their money where their mouths are and create a niche specifically for those people like her who have not opted to have a gender reassignment surgery.

“There are many brands out there that will use trans individuals as a selfish marketing ploy, yet they do not cater for us,” she explained. “We do have specific design needs and we need to be heard and catered for. We should be allowed the experience of lingerie shopping on the high street, just like everyone else.”

Liu said that prior to launching her own line, she was forced to wear a makeshift jockstrap called a “gaff” to tuck in her genitals for a more streamlined look.

She kept this in mind while designing the GI Collection — which stands for “Get it.”

“It needed to be strong, yet comfortable enough to hold everything in place,” she said, pointing out that she didn’t want to sacrifice sexiness for functionality.

“The key design goal for me was to have lingerie that appears like cis women’s lingerie yet enables us to tuck comfortably,” Liu said. “But I also use beautiful, high-end Italian satins. It was important for me to have a wide size range too.”

The outlet reports that the GI Collection features five different matching bra and panty sets as well as individual pieces.

“It’s incredible to think there are woman all over the world wearing my lingerie,” she said. “I know how much it means to them.”

[embedded content]

Designing Lingerie For Trans Women



www.youtube.com

