According to Aftonbladet, one of the largest daily newspapers in the Nordic countries, a biological male who was convicted of killing and butchering his ex-girlfriend has been approved to move to a woman’s jail facility after claiming to be transgender.

In 2013, Kristoffer Johansson, who now goes by Kim Marie, was convicted of killing and cutting up his ex-girlfriend, Expressen reported last week. Johansson recently started a “gender correction” in prison, the outlet noted, citing Aftonbladet. He alerted authorities about alleged harassment following the “correction” and submitted a request to be transferred to an all-female jail. After initially receiving a rejection of the application, Johansson has now been approved to serve out the rest of his time in a woman-only facility.

According to Expressen, Johansson’s murdered ex-girlfriend, Vatchareeya Bangsuan, 20, had her butchered body parts scattered in the forest. In the wake of her disappearance, a military-backed search for her body was launched and Johansson assisted in the search, additional reports mentioned.

But in the end, it was blood traces that led police to Johansson, who was 22 years old at the time, Expressen said. He was sentenced to 14 years in county court, but the sentence “was subsequently reduced in the High Court to ten years in prison for murder.”

In a letter sent to the Expressen, Johansson claims he knew he was transgender since kindergarten.

“When I went to kindergarten, I was always forced by the kindergarten teachers to stand with the boys when we were going out on trips to the forest, which I thought was strange because I myself felt that I should stand with the girls,” Johansson said. “It took me several years before I realized why I was who I was, and felt as I felt.”

The convicted murderer made the request to move to an all-female facility, Hinseberg, in August, since Johansson was “tired of being sexually harassed by male inmates.”

“Based on an overall assessment of what has emerged in the case, it is judged not to have sufficient reasons for relocation to another institution,” the initial rejection to the request said. “The Västervik Norra facility is deemed to be the most suitable location where order and security can be maintained and where Kim Johansson’s need for appropriate enforcement content can be provided.”

However, reporting on Johansson from last week indicates that the winds have shifted. The convict’s new October application for prison transfer has been granted: “According to information to the Aftonbladet, the application was granted last week and Kim Marie Johansson will thus serve the rest of his sentence in the Hinsebergsanstalen where, among others, Johanna Möller previously served.”

As covered by The Daily Wire this summer, there has become a growing trend in male inmates claiming to be transgender:

As christian.org.uk reports, “One in 50 male offenders in prisons say they are transgender, according to a survey by the Inspectorate of Prisons.” The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Peter Clarke, said there could be as many as 1,500 prisoners claiming they are transgender in England and Wales, at least ten times the previous estimate. He commented, “Sometimes we find the numbers of people identifying as transgender are higher in our survey than the prison will think.” Chair of the Prison Officers Association Mark Fairhurst speculated there “would always be some trying to abuse the system.”

