President TrumpDonald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump’s NY tax returns Trump’s doctor issues letter addressing ‘speculation’ about visit to Walter Reed MORE early Tuesday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFeehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Key GOP senator: ‘We need a breakthrough’ on spending talks Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE (D-Calif.) “CRAZY!” and accused her of wanting to “change our voting system” after she called his dealings with Ukraine an abuse of power.

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenIf we want to save earth, we need to change how we eat Trump administration suspends oil and gas production on 130 plots in Utah after challenge Why fear should not blind us to the promise of AI: A healthy dose of optimism MORE, she wants to change our voting system,” he claimed in an early morning tweet, referring to Pelosi and the Democratic congressman from Texas who has long supported impeachment.

“Wow, she’s CRAZY!” Trump added.

The Washington Post noted that Trump’s quote appeared to be similar to comments by Fox News chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel instead of Pelosi. Emanuel said late Monday that “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi circulated a memo to Democrats tonight telling them it would be dangerous to let voters decide President Trump’s fate when it comes to the Ukraine investigation.”

Pelosi in a “Dear Colleague” letter to the Democratic caucus on Monday criticized the Republican argument that Trump’s future should be determined by the 2020 election rather than impeachment. She argued that it is up to the House to investigate possible wrongdoing by the president.

“The facts are uncontested: that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit, at the expense of our national security interests. The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide,’” she wrote.

“That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” she added.

Trump’s tweet comes ahead of another day of public impeachment hearings on Tuesday, in which Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE, a National Security Council (NSC) Ukraine specialist, and former special envoy to Kyiv Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerImpeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Public impeachment hearings enter second week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Trump floats testifying in impeachment hearing MORE are slated to testify. Tim Morrison, the senior director of European and Russian affairs at the NSC, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePublic impeachment hearings enter second week Trump attacks Pence aide who called Ukraine call ‘inappropriate’ Top Pence aide told lawmakers Trump’s Ukraine call was ‘inappropriate’ in closed-door testimony MORE, are also scheduled to testify.

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump in September after revelations that he pressed for the country’s president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

–This report was updated at 7:47 a.m.