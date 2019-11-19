President Donald Trump blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. for an impeachment remark that is being disputed.

Trump, in an early morning tweet, indicated that Pelosi’s quote came from a Fox News broadcast.

He wrote: “Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.” @FoxNews. In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like (Rep.) Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”

But Fox News host Mike Emanuel, appearing on “Fox News At Night” on Monday, never quoted Pelosi directly and instead paraphrased the speaker, Mediaite noted.

He said: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, circulating a memo to Democrats telling them tonight it would be dangerous to let voters decide President Trump’s fate when it comes to the on the Ukraine investigation.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter, reacting to Trump’s tweet, quoted what he said was Pelosi’s actual remark:

He tweeted: “What Pelosi actually said: ‘The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.”