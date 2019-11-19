Two correctional guards that were in charge of supervising Jeffrey Epstein at the time when he reportedly killed himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York are going to face charges this week for falsification of prison records, people familiar with the subject told the Associated Press.

The guards were in custody in New York on Tuesday and are expected to be charged, according to USA Today.

They were assigned to check on him every half an hour, which they allegedly failed to do.

The New York Times reported in August that prison and law enforcement officials that knew about the incident said the two guards did not check on Epstein for around 3 hours before he was found.

Epstein, 66, was a multi-millionaire accused of running a sex traffic ring that involved minor girls as young as 14. The convicted sex offender was in federal custody on sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein in a July 2019 mugshot. (Department of Justice)

Epstein was reported to have attempted suicide on July 23, which resulted in his placement on suicide watch.

According to the Washington Post, at least eight Bureau of Prisons staffers were aware that there were strict instructions not to leave disgraced financier sex offender Jeffrey Epstein alone in his cell, but the order was seemingly disregarded the day before his suicide, according to people that knew about the matter.

Investigators think that at least one of the staffers might have known that Epstein was left alone in his cell before his death, sources told the Washington Post.

Investigators are trying to determine why even though so many prison officials—from low-level officers to supervisors and managers—knew about the instructions, there were many people involved who failed to adhere to them, the people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post, on the condition of anonymity. They didn’t name the eight staffers in question.

Former New York Mayor Rudi Giuliani questioned the incident, saying that Epstein’s suicide was “mind-boggling,” and “impossible to happen.”

“This argument over whether he was on suicide watch or not is like, silly, because if he wasn’t on suicide watch he should have been ‘on watch,’” Giuliani told Fox News in August. “The guy was a high-risk prisoner, wasn’t he? He’s a guy where there are probably 50 very important people that have a motive to kill him. We don’t even know who they are. I’m not acknowledging that any of the people named. But it’s true there are some people who are in a lot of trouble because of Epstein.”

Attorney General William Barr stated, “I was appalled, and indeed the whole Department was, and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

Attorney General William Barr, alongside officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, announces the launch of Project Guardian, an anti-gun violence initiative, during a news conference, at the Davis-Horton Federal Building in Memphis Tenn., on Nov. 13, 2019. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

He pledged a full investigation and that co-conspirators will be held accountable.

“We’ll get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” he added.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” he said. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”

