The U.S. Army is ready to move Lt. Col. Alexander VindmanAlexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE and his family to a secure location on a military base if they are found to be in danger due to his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump’s NY tax returns Trump’s doctor issues letter addressing ‘speculation’ about visit to Walter Reed MORE, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Vindman reportedly requested a security assessment to analyze his and his family’s physical and online security, which was completed in recent weeks, according to the Journal.

The Journal reported that Army security officials have been tracking Vindman and his family at all times to ensure there are not imminent threats against them.

“The Army will make sure he’s safe, and the Army is actively supporting any safety needs as deemed necessary,” an official told the Journal. “It’s hard that he has been catapulted into the public eye. He served his country honorably for 20 years, and you can imagine this is a tough situation for him and his family.”

The Hill has reached out to the U.S. Army for comment.

Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the White House National Security Council, is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry.

He testified behind closed doors to House impeachment investigators in October. During that testimony, he expressed his alarm after saying he heard firsthand Trump ask the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE during the July 25 call that sparked the impeachment inquiry in the House.



He testified that he believed that Trump demanded a quid pro quo after the Ukrainian president was told he would need to announce an investigation in order to secure a White House meeting with Trump.

He is one of four witnesses slated to testify on Tuesday.