WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his medical examination over the weekend was very routine, blasting media coverage of his unexpected exam and any speculation that there were problems with his health.

“I was out of there very quickly,” Trump told reporters at the White House at the start of a meeting with his cabinet in his first public event since his examination on Saturday, adding that it was “a very routine, physical.”

Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington was not on his official public schedule that day, and the White House later said the president had undergone a quick exam and some laboratory tests.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham afterward said Trump took advantage of a “free weekend” to get some of his annual exam completed ahead of an expected “very busy 2020,” but provided no details.

Trump’s physician, U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley, in a memo released by the White House late on Monday said the president was not treated for any urgent or acute issues and did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological tests.

The president’s unexpected and unscheduled trip – months before the annual physical exam has been carried out in the past – prompted questions on social media about his health and a stern rebuke by the White House.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would undergo the rest of the exam in January.

