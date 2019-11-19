Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government repeatedly asked him to work for their government as Ukraine’s defense minister, which prompted questions from House Republicans during his testimony in front of the Intelligence Committee.

During his testimony, Vindman said that “it would have been a ‘great honor’ to serve in the position” but that his loyalties lay with the United States, which he immigrated to as a refugee when he was a child.

Here is the exchange:

GOP Counsel Steve Castor: You went to Ukraine for the inauguration. Vindman: Correct. Castor: At any point in that trip, did [Ukrainian Defense Council Oleksandr] Danylyuk offer you a position of defense minister with the Ukrainian government? Vindman: He did. Castor: How many times did he do that? Vindman: I believe it was three times.

Vindman went on to claim that “every single time, I dismissed it,” adding that “upon returning, I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counterintelligence folks about this offer.”

“I did not leave the door open at all, but it is pretty funny, for a lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Army, which really is not that senior, to be offered that illustrious of a position,” Vindman continued.

