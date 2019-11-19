Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt VolkerKurt VolkerImpeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Public impeachment hearings enter second week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Trump floats testifying in impeachment hearing MORE on Tuesday pushed back on an allegation about former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE pushed by President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump’s NY tax returns Trump’s doctor issues letter addressing ‘speculation’ about visit to Walter Reed MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDemocrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings GOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week MORE, calling it a “conspiracy theory.”

Volker said specifically that he “rejected” the theory during a meeting with Giuliani on July 19, while insisting he had no knowledge of an effort to investigate Biden within the Trump administration.

“At the one in-person meeting I had with Mayor Giuliani on July 19, Mayor Giuliani raised, and I rejected, the conspiracy theory that Vice President Biden would have been influenced in his duties as vice president by money paid to his son,” Volker said in his opening remarks at a House impeachment hearing on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I testified previously, I have known Vice President Biden for 24 years. He is an honorable man and I hold him in the highest regard,” Volker said.

Pressed later by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHillicon Valley: Commerce extends Huawei waiver | Senate Dems unveil privacy bill priorities | House funding measure extends surveillance program | Trump to tour Apple factory | GOP bill would restrict US data going to China Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage Adam Schiff is just blowing smoke with ‘witness intimidation’ bluster MORE (D-Calif.) on why he viewed the allegation to be baseless, Volker said he knew Biden to respect “his duties of higher office.”

“It’s just not credible to me that a vice president of the United States is going to do anything other than act as how he sees best for the national interest,” Volker testified.

Giuliani and other conservative allies of Trump have alleged that Biden as vice president pushed for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor in order to prevent an investigation into Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that employed Hunter Biden, his son, on its board. They have offered no evidence to back up the allegations.

Volker, who retired from his post shortly after the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sought to distance himself from the controversy involving the Trump administration’s decisions with respect to Ukraine during his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volker asserted that “at no time” did he know of or knowingly take part in an effort to investigate Biden, and that he did not know Trump raised Biden on the call with Zelensky until he saw the rough transcript released by the White House in September.

Trump has defended the call as “perfect,” insisting he raised Biden in the context of “corruption” and that it had nothing to do with the 2020 presidential election. Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate a debunked allegation about Ukraine’s involvement in the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee server.

During questioning Tuesday, Volker also said he didn’t believe raising “conspiracy theories” should be part of the U.S. national security strategy toward Ukraine.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry centered on the call in order to investigate whether Trump abused his office in order to pressure Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit him politically.

Volker also said that he did not know of “any linkage” between a hold on security assistance to Ukraine and investigations sought by Giuliani at the time he was connecting Trump’s attorney with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelensky.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one had ever said that to me — and I never conveyed such a linkage to the Ukrainians,” Volker said.

Witnesses including William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, have described an alleged effort by administration officials to dangle a White House meeting and security assistance to Ukraine in order to secure investigations sought by Giuliani.

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandREAD: Closed-door testimony of State Department official David Holmes Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings GOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony MORE, who is slated to testify on Wednesday, has corrected his closed-door deposition to say he “presumed” the security assistance to be contingent on Ukraine making a public statement about the investigations. Trump has denied any quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine.

Volker also said that he had no understanding that others believed an investigation into Burisma was synonymous with an investigation into the Bidens and that he “drew a sharp distinction between the two.”

But Volker acknowledged that, based on revelations since his testimony, “others” believed the two topics to be related. He said he would have raised “objections” if he had known that at the time. Volker did not specify who he meant, though he seemed to point to Taylor and other officials who have testified.

“In hindsight, I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company, ‘Burisma,’ as equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden,” Volker said.

“I saw them as very different – the former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable. In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections,” Volker said.

Updated at 5 p.m.