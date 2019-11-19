“Our culture preys on a boy’s weaknesses,” Walsh outlined. “Let’s imagine the world the average 13-year-old boy inhabits. He has long since been exposed to hardcore pornography, and probably watches it regularly. Average age of first exposure is now 10. Perhaps younger, depending on what study you read. Then puberty hits. His hormones are going haywire. His brain is hardwiring itself to focus obsessively on sex. He cannot really help it. He feels the biological impulse to go out and find a sexual partner, though he does not understand this urge and his conception of human sexuality has been perverted and confused by the porn habit he developed in sixth grade.”

Boys cannot escape sex, he emphasized. “It is all over his computer. All over his phone. All over social media. All over the TV. All over the music he listens to. All over everywhere.”

“It seems that everyone is doing everything they can to make a degenerate and a creep out of him, even as they demand that he be the opposite of that,” Walsh said, noting that we are providing boys “no tools” to navigate this.